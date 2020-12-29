Attock witnessed highest ever spike of COVID-19 patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock witnessed highest ever spike of coronavirus of the year as 43 new cases confirmed positive, which were reported in the district on Tuesday

According to health authorities, it is highest in a day tally of positive cases of the year.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi said that among these new cases, 14 belongs to Attock city, 17 to Fatehjang, six to Hazro while as number belongs to Pindigheab.

He said it was also a single day highest reported cases from Fatehjang during the year. He further said that the number of active patients in the district also surged to 145 in which 144 are home isolated while one is hospitalized. He said that as many as one suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 21,345 while screening of as many as 24,795 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 206 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 20,078 are tested negative so far across the district.

He also shared details of fatalities due to COVID-19 positive patients in the district during the year, he said so far as many as 26 died due to virus in the district.

He added that in December so far 4 positive patients died, in November and October one each died, in September and August no death reported, in May 4 deaths reported while in April this year 3 deaths were reported.