Attock Witnessed Highest Spike Of COVID-19 Cases Of Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:21 PM

Attock witnessed highest spike of COVID-19 cases of month

The Attock district on Saturday witnessed highest single day spike of novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases of the month of May as 22 new cases were reported during last 24 hours

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Attock district on Saturday witnessed highest single day spike of novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases of the month of May as 22 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

The tally of novel coronavirus Covid-19 patients in the district cross surged to 2055 patients after 22 more patients were detected on Saturday. Confirming the alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positive patients as many as 20 belongs to Attock city while one each to Fatehjang and Hassanabdal.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district are 168 and in which 163 are home isolated while five others are hospitalized.

He informed that as many as five suspected patient is also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all are in critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 33,083 while screening of as many as 36,335 persons is carried out across the district in which 30,923 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 105 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1848 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

