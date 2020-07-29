Attock witnessed low COVID-19 patients on second day

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Although two causalities of suspected novel coronavirus COVID-19 patients were reported during last 24 hours from different parts of Attock on Wednesday, the city witnessed another day of low confirmed positive patients for second consecutive day.

According to district health authorities, only one patient was tested positive on Wednesday which was reported from Jand town while no new patient was detected on Tuesday.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi a 71 years old woman from Fatehjang and 11 years old girl from Hazro- both suspected COVID-19 patients have died. He said that the both were suspected as their results were still awaited.

According to Dr Niazi, the number of confirmed patients in the district is 570. Responding to another question, Mr Niazi said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 4045 while screening of as many as 7626 has carried so far.

He added that result of as many as 278 suspected patients of the area are awaited while as many as 3197 were tested negative. He said that out of 569 positive patients as many as 70 are home isolated while five others are under treatment. He said so far 476 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 57 persons including suspected and COVID-19 positive were also carried out in the district so far. While giving details, he said that 20 deaths out of 569 Positive Patients reported in district, 33 deaths of confirmed Covid-19 in out of district hospitals have reported while four deaths of Suspected Covid-19 in District Hospitals reported so far.