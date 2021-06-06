Attock witnessed lowest Covid positivity ratio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Attock's coronavirus positivity ratio has fallen to the lowest level of third wave of COVID-19 in the district during the first week of June, informed health authorities on Thursday.

According to official data of district health department, the positivity rate in the district Attock during the current month was around 3 percent. According to officials, as many as 5 persons were tested positive on June 1, only 1 on June 2, 4 on June 3, 1 on June 4, 2 on June 5, no case reported in the district today.

Moreover, the tally of novel coronavirus patients in the district was recorded on Sunday to 2,197 patients.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed that the number of active patients in the district is 86 in which 82 are home isolated while others are hospitalized. He informed that as many as three suspected patients are also admitted in DHQ hospital in which one is in critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 36,394 while screening of as many as 39,646 persons is carried out across the district in which 32,802 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 1395 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 2070 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far. Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 128 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district so far.

While giving details about these persons, Dr Hussain has said that among them 41 deaths reported from positive patients in district, 52 deaths reported of Confirmed Covid-19 in out of district hospitals while 35 deaths reported of suspected covid-19 in district hospitals.