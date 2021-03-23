Attock witnesses highest number of COVID-19 cases

The Attock district on Tuesday witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus last year with 31 persons tested positive

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Attock district on Tuesday witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus last year with 31 persons tested positive.

The spike in deadly disease rang alarm bells in the health department and local administration to take precautionary measures with the provincial government authorities directive for imposing smart lockdown.

District Focal Person for COVID-19 Kashif Hussain said with 31 more patients detected during last 24 hours, the total tally of corona positive so far raised to 1,455. Twentyfive of the new corona patients belonged to the Attock city, four to Hazro and two to Jand.

The number of active patients in the district, he said, was 150, 148 were in quarantine at home and two were hospitalized, he added.

He said the result of 153 suspected patients was awaited. Some 1,276 persons had recovered from the virus in the district so far, he added.