Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns

Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned as the attorney general of Pakistan on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned as the attorney general of Pakistan on Thursday. According to media reports, the resignation comes after the Pakistan Bar Council demanded Khan's resignation following his contemptuous comments regarding a full-court bench hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa's case against the presidential reference.In a letter addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi, Khan said he was a life-time member of the Karachi, Sindh and Supreme Court bar associations and wanted to "reaffirm faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for".

"Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect," he wrote.

"In the last year-and-a-half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the Constitution," he added in the resignation submitted to the president.

According to some media reports Khan was forced to resign by the Federal government.In a statement, PBC vice president had asked the attorney general to submit an unconditional written apology along with his resignation for his unbecoming conduct.

The statement added that the PBC would not tolerate any government-sponsored attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary and the process of dispensation of justice.