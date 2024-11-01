Attorney General Assures IHC Of PTI Focal Person Return Within 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The Islamabad High Court has been assured by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that the Intazar Panjotha, a lawyer and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would be recovered within a day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court has been assured by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that the Intazar Panjotha, a lawyer and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would be recovered within a day.
Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, in which the Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that efforts are underway to recover PTI lawyer Intazar Panjotha within 24 hours.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed if Panjotha is found, there will be no need for further appearances, but if not, the Attorney General will need to return for the next session.
However, the Attorney General confirmed, assuring that Panjotha would be back by the same time the next day.
Meanwhile, PTI's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, also expressed hope in the Attorney General's assurances, emphasizing the desire for Panjotha’s safe return.
Recent Stories
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test
CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test
ATP members meet to discuss stories
Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan
PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers
Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs
PFF NC announces completion of Stephen Constantine’s contract
Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh Coal Authority meeting
Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Awais and Shahid
Call for immediate clearance of refund claims
Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October19 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan11 minutes ago
-
PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers11 minutes ago
-
Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs11 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora meets family of assault victim11 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh Coal Authority meeting11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership22 minutes ago
-
Motorway police organized free medical camp22 minutes ago
-
Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh22 minutes ago
-
Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to install biometric machines at all airports21 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees21 minutes ago
-
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing issues: Dr Suleri34 minutes ago