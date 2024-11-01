Open Menu

Attorney General Assures IHC Of PTI Focal Person Return Within 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM

The Islamabad High Court has been assured by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that the Intazar Panjotha, a lawyer and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would be recovered within a day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court has been assured by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that the Intazar Panjotha, a lawyer and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would be recovered within a day.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, in which the Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that efforts are underway to recover PTI lawyer Intazar Panjotha within 24 hours.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed if Panjotha is found, there will be no need for further appearances, but if not, the Attorney General will need to return for the next session.

However, the Attorney General confirmed, assuring that Panjotha would be back by the same time the next day.

Meanwhile, PTI's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, also expressed hope in the Attorney General's assurances, emphasizing the desire for Panjotha’s safe return.

The court adjourned the hearing until Monday.

