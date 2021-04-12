Attorney General calls on PM, briefs on important cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on a number of important legal cases.

During the meeting,the prime minister reiterated respect for the decisions of the Supreme Court and high courts, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister observed that everyone should have respect for the verdicts of courts whether these were delivered in one's favour or against.

Holding the judiciary in high esteem was must for everyone and it was a way forward to further strengthen the democratic system in the country, he opined.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the judiciary for guidance.

