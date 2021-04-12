UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attorney General Calls On PM, Briefs On Important Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:32 PM

Attorney General calls on PM, briefs on important cases

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on a number of important legal cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on a number of important legal cases.

During the meeting,the prime minister reiterated respect for the decisions of the Supreme Court and high courts, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister observed that everyone should have respect for the verdicts of courts whether these were delivered in one's favour or against.

Holding the judiciary in high esteem was must for everyone and it was a way forward to further strengthen the democratic system in the country, he opined.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the judiciary for guidance.

\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Media

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza wishes her husband 11th wedding annive ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses an increase 26 % in remittances ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement b ..

23 minutes ago

KP Govt to convert Ghari Chandan, Mathani Azakhel ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Understand US Goals in Ukraine - L ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Expects Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate's ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.