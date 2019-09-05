Attorney General of Pakistan seeks details of CNG stations, allied industries

The Attorney General of Pakistan on Thursday sought details of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations over a matter of filing a petition in the Supreme Court on Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) exemption for Industrialists

The Prime Minister on Wednesday had directed the Attorney General to move an application for urgent hearing in the Supreme Court, so the matter of GIDC is decided according to the law and constitution.

The AGP also sought details of remaining dues to CNG stations and industries.

According to the details concerned CNG stations and industries would be made respondents in the case. The petition would be filed after receiving all details.

In the GIDC case, the courts had in the past ruled against the Federal government and courts also dismissed review petitions in this regard.

The federal government had drafted a new law in this regard and this new law was also challenged in the high courts and the Supreme Court.

In this regard, the Law Ministry sent the Prime Minister's letter to the Attorney General last night.