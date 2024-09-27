Attorney General promises video link facility for Supreme Court cases in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan on Friday assured the legal community from South Punjab that the long-demanded video link facility for Supreme Court hearings in Multan would be established soon.

The assurance came during a protest held in front of the Supreme Court in Islamabad, led by former President of the Multan High Court Bar Association, Syed Riaz ul Hassan Gillani, along with former President of Kabirwala, Rao Ihtesham Amjad Sargana, and other prominent lawyers from Multan. This was disclosed by Riaz ul Hassan Gillani while talking to APP, here.

The legal fraternity highlighted the challenges faced by over 40 million people in South Punjab. The region's predominantly poor population is often unable to bear the heavy travel costs to Islamabad for court proceedings. Lawyers emphasized that the video link facility, already available in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, should be extended to Multan also.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan arrived at the protest and invited the lawyers for discussions at his office. During the meeting, he acknowledged the legitimacy of their concerns and promised to discuss the matter with the relevant authorities.

He assured the delegation that the establishment of a video link facility in Multan was a priority.

After discussion with higher authorities, Mansoor Awan reaffirmed his commitment to the cause. He assured the gathering that the facility would be implemented soon, making it easier for South Punjab residents to attend Supreme Court hearings without the financial burden of traveling to Islamabad.

The lawyers expressed optimism after the Attorney General’s assurance. They highlighted that the step would greatly benefit the underprivileged population in the region, who often struggle with the costs of seeking justice.

The development is seen as a significant move toward addressing regional disparities in Pakistan’s judicial system and ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their location, have equal access to legal recourse, said Riaz ul Hassan Gillani. The legal community vowed to continue advocating for the timely implementation of the promised video link facility until it becomes fully operational in Multan.