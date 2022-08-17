Attracting youth, children towards sports need of the hour: Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator East District Rahmatullah Sheikh has said that attracting youth and children towards sports along with curricular activities is the need of the hour.

He expressed these views while participating as a special guest in Badminton Championship along with Executive Engineer M&A Imtiaz Bhutto, and Director of Advertisement Hamad Khan.

Sheikh said that DMC East played its due role to promote sports activities. Along with taking measures to increase sports activities, they were also providing support to arrange activities, and continuously working to improve the grounds and other sports centers.

He appreciated the role of Sindh Badminton Association and asked other sports organizers to play their role to continue the sports activities.

He also distributed trophies and gifts among the winning teams.

Fifty teams participated in the three-day Badminton Championship, in which Abdul Samad Sheikh, and Hamza Khan won in the men's double whereas Saba Rashid, and Maryam Bibi won in the women's doubles and were declared the winners of the tournament.