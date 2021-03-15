UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attractive Incentives Available For Investors In Balochistan: Farman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:37 PM

Attractive incentives available for investors in Balochistan: Farman

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive, Farman Zarkoon Monday said that attractive incentives had been provided by the federal and provincial governments for promoting investments in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive, Farman Zarkoon Monday said that attractive incentives had been provided by the Federal and provincial governments for promoting investments in Balochistan.

In a statement, he stressed on the need for an investor-friendly environment and policy to facilitate all investors under one roof.

He also mentioned "We are working to remove barriers for investments and eliminate the negative perceptions about the province."The natural resources could be instrumental in promoting investments, he said, adding that existing laws and regulations were being amended and new laws were being introduced to protect investments and businesses in the province.

He emphasized that Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) had made significant achievements due to the excellent leadership and encouragement of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash, Zaki Nusseibeh are key players in c ..

23 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to Maryam on NAB p ..

52 seconds ago

China congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election ..

54 seconds ago

Germany Halts AstraZeneca Rollout Pending Probe In ..

57 seconds ago

UN Urges S. Sudanese Gov't to Hold Accountable Ind ..

59 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather to prevail in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.