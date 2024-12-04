Attractive Vehicle Number Registration Scheme To Remain Open Till Dec 31
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 07:43 PM
The Punjab Government on Wednesday commenced vehicles registration via the e-Auction App and Web Portal, enabling citizens to bid for attractive vehicle number plates from the comfort of their homes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Government on Wednesday commenced vehicles registration via the e-Auction App and Web Portal, enabling citizens to bid for attractive vehicle number plates from the comfort of their homes.
The registration process for this initiative will remain open until December 31, 2024.
The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department official sources told APP that the department has developed e-Auction App with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).
Meanwhile, the e-Auction system covers auctions for both motorcycle and motorcar number plates.
In this connection, successful bidders can also view the auction results and winner details directly on the e-Auction App.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf said that through e-Auction App, citizens can now register online and participate in the bidding process conveniently to secure their preferred vehicle numbers.
Recent Stories
Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore
Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, refor ..
Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway to ..
30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30
Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
Police get vacated illegally occupied property
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, reforms educational board ..2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway to shine by spring2 minutes ago
-
30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam2 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working31 minutes ago
-
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab31 minutes ago
-
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 3032 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector37 minutes ago
-
Police get vacated illegally occupied property30 minutes ago
-
Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi30 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case30 minutes ago