Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to remain open till Dec 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Government on Wednesday commenced vehicles registration via the e-Auction App and Web Portal, enabling citizens to bid for attractive vehicle number plates from the comfort of their homes.

The registration process for this initiative will remain open until December 31, 2024.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department official sources told APP that the department has developed e-Auction App with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

Meanwhile, the e-Auction system covers auctions for both motorcycle and motorcar number plates.

In this connection, successful bidders can also view the auction results and winner details directly on the e-Auction App.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf said that through e-Auction App, citizens can now register online and participate in the bidding process conveniently to secure their preferred vehicle numbers.