Attributing harsh titles to political rivals not appropriate: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that politicians had differences, but attributing harsh titles like "infidel and traitor" to political rivals are not appropriate to use in speeches.

Those who disagree should not be called out with such extreme words, he asserted.

Talking to a private news channel Musadik Malik said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan had lied always in his political career.

He added that "Until the other day, the person(Imran Khan) who termed the "selling and buying of votes against faith was caught horse-trading the MPs to save his government.

" He further said the matter of audio leaks was a serious issue and government was determined to Investigate the matter thoroughly. "Imran Khan has definitely been exposed by leaks," he added.

Minister of State said that everyone had the constitutional right to protest within the limits of law.

Imran Khan can record his protest as per the law, otherwise, any attempt of trying to launch onslaught on Islamabad (Referring to long march threat by Imran) to be dealt with iron hand, he added.