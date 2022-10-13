UrduPoint.com

Auction At Vegetable, Fruit Markets To Be Monitored: ADCG

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas has said that auction at vegetable and fruit market in Sialkot will be monitored regularly.

He was addressing a meeting to review prices of food items. District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool and officers of market committee gave a detailed briefing.

The ADCG said that during the last 24 hours, prices of potato, onion and tomato have decreased due to strict monitoring of prices. He said the price magistrates should tighten checking to ensure sale of fruits and vegetables at fixed prices.

The ADCG said according to instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the district price control committee had been reconstituted. A mechanism would be adopted for determination and enforcement of prices of food items, he added.

