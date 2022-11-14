Auction for construction of food point at Damdama on Dec 03,says DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration is set to grant contract of construction of a food point at historical "Damdama" to some private firm.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Damdama development hereon Monday, the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto said that food court and coffee point would be made at Damdama to provide families a proper recreational point in the city of saints.

He said that the schedule for auction of the contract has been issued and the contract would be allotted to a private company after the auction scheduled for December 03, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that the Qasim Fort would be made more beautiful with lighting and landscaping. He said that different other projects were underway in the city to restore the historical status of the city, adding that the boundary wall of Khooni Burj was being upgraded in the first phase.