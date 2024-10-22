Auction for public shops kicks off

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An auction process for lease of public shops was commenced on direction of the

Punjab board of Revenue here on Tuesday.

As many as 2031 shops would be auctioned in four tehsils of the district, said the official

sources of the DC office.

The auction committee comprised of four members headed by DC Muhammed Ali Bukhari

while other members are assistant commissioners and director

of Local Government, Multan Division.

The auction of four shops situated around the library had been delayed due to technical

reasons which to be completed till October 24.

As many as 26 shops had been auctioned in the districts, the sources said.

The deputy commissioner assured of completing the process transparently.