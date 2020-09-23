Auction of 16 plots fetches Rs. 27 bln for CDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sold 16 commercial plots amounting to Rs 27 billion during last three days of auction, concluded here Wednesday.

The authority received bids amounting Rs3.5 billion against five plots on first day while Rs15.5 billion against 9 plots on second day and bids amounting to eight billion rupees were received against two plots during the third day of auction.

According to a news release, CDA has broken its own record of receiving highest bidding in a single auction in the July this year.

The increasing response of investors in the auction reflects their confidence in the policies of the Prime Minister for promotion of construction industry.

The three day auction proceedings witnessed enthusiastic competition among bidders for plots. During first day CDA received bids for plots from Diplomatic Enclave, G-9 Markaz and I-8 Markaz, on second day it received bids against plots from Blue Area, Sector G-11/3, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10, Industrial Triangle Kahuta, Orchard Scheme and Industrial area I-10/3.

On third day the civic agency received bids for plots from I-14 Class III shopping center and Blue Area.

CDA had offered Commercial plots from different developed business centers of Islamabad along with New Blue Area as well as plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class-III shopping centers from sub sectors of G-9, G-10, G-11 and I-11.

A ten members committee headed by Member Finance CDA supervised the proceedings of auction. Members, Estate, Planing and development, DFA-II, DG Law, Directors, Public Relations, Urban and Regional Planning, EM-II and Finance were members of the committee.CDA board will give final approval of the biddings.