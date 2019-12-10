Auction of commercial plots in sectors G-13, G-14/4 on Dec 18

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) will hold the auction of commercial plots for Class-III shopping center in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 on December 18, 2019 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) will hold the auction of commercial plots for Class-III shopping center in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 on December 18, 2019 in Islamabad.

The auction will be held at Islamabad Hotel from 9 am to 5 pm providing attractive investment opportunities to the interested people. CEO FGEHA Waseem Hyat Bajwa will overall supervise the event while the officers from Ministry of Housing and Works, Capital Development Authority and FGEHA will be included in the auction committee, said the spokesperson of FGEHA.