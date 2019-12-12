Auction Of Commercial Plots In Sectors G-13, G-14/4 On Dec 18
Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:15 PM
Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is holding the auction of commercial plots for Class-III shopping center in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 on December 18
The auction will be held here at a local hotel from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
providing attractive investment opportunities to the interested people.
FGEHA Chief Executive Officer Waseem Hyat Bajwa will overall supervise the event while the officers from Ministry of Housing and Works, Capital Development Authority and FGEHA will be included in the auction committee, the FGEHA spokesperson Thursday said.