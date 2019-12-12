Auction of commercial plots in sectors G-13, G-14/4 on Dec 18

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is holding the auction of commercial plots for Class-III shopping center in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 on December 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is holding the auction of commercial plots for Class-III shopping center in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 on December 18.

The auction will be held here at a local hotel from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

providing attractive investment opportunities to the interested people.

FGEHA Chief Executive Officer Waseem Hyat Bajwa will overall supervise the event while the officers from Ministry of Housing and Works, Capital Development Authority and FGEHA will be included in the auction committee, the FGEHA spokesperson Thursday said.