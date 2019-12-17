Auction of commercial plots in sectors G-13, G-14/4 on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) will hold the auction of commercial plots for Class-III shopping center in sectors G-13 and G-14/4 on Wednesday, December 18.

According to the FGEHA spokesperson, the auction will be held here at the local hotel from 9.

00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. providing attractive investment opportunities to the interested people.

FGEHA Chief Executive Officer Waseem Hayat Bajwa will overall supervise the event while the officers from Ministry of Housing and Works, Capital Development Authority and FGEHA will be included in the auction committee.