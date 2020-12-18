Auction of excise duty in minerals for 2021 on Dec 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissionarate of Mines Labour Welfare (MLW) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday announced December 22 for auction of excise duty on minerals for the period starting from January 1 to June 30, 2021.

In a notification issued by Assistant Commissioner MLW, the auction would be held at Commissioner MLW's office located near Judicial Complex opposite PC Hotel Peshawar on Dec 22 for Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan regions at 11O'clock.

The alternate date for auction in case of any delay is set as Dec 23, 2020 at same time.