Auction Of Jhumra Municipal Committee's 2 Contracts On June 24

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chak Jhumra Municipal Committee would auction two contracts for the fiscal year 2023-24, here on June 24.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that the committee would auction contracts of motorcycle/ rickshaw parking fee at Adda Tumtum and General Bus Stand parking fee.

He said the reserved price for the contract of motorcycle/rickshaw parking fee was Rs 2,847,700, while Rs 1,081,667 was fixed as reserved price for the contract of General Bus Stand parking fee.

The contractors would be bound to charge Rs 20 as fee daily from each vehicle at motorcycle/ rickshaw parking stand, whereas Rs 30 would be daily parking fee for bus per trip and Rs 15 for wagon per trip at General Bus Stand.

The bidders would be bound to deposit 10 per cent of the reserved price before taking part in the auction. More information in this regard could be obtained from the office of Municipal Officer (Finance) or Administrator Municipal Committee Chak Jhumra, he added.

