Auction of mines and minerals blocks held in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The auction of mines and minerals blocks were successfully conducted in Dir Lower under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mr. Muhammad Arif Khan.

The event was attended by key officials, including the Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Executive Engineer of C&W, DSP, and Assistant Director of Mines and Minerals.

According to the district administration, a total of 08 blocks had been auctioned so far, with two blocks successfully auctioned during today’s session.

The remaining 26 blocks would be re-advertised soon to ensure transparency and competitive bidding. Several contractors participated in the bidding process, and the successful bidders were handed over the necessary documents for their respective blocks on the spot.