Auction of shops to generate over Rs 20m annually for PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan successfully conducted auction of 27 commercial shops located at the Ladies Park in Gulgasht. The event drew an overwhelming response, with over 200 participants attended the bidding process.

According to PHA officials, the bidding prices soared to nearly 8 to 10 times higher than the government rates. The successful auction is expected to generate more than Rs. 20 million annually.

Director General PHA Multan, Mr. Karim Bakhsh, along with Director Administration & Finance Asad Ali, representatives from the Housing Department, and the Deputy Commissioner’s office, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bakhsh termed the auction “historic” and congratulated all PHA officers involved in the process.

“The achievement not only strengthens our financial foundation but also enables us to reinvest in urban beautification and public service projects,” said Mr. Bakhsh. “We are committed to enhancing the city’s aesthetics and will soon proceed with auctions of additional canteens and parking stands.”

He further emphasized that increasing self-income was essential for institutional independence and sustainable development.