Auction of smuggled vehicles on Dec 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Grand auction of smuggled vehicles along with multiple form of goods being seized by the authority was scheduled to be held at custom's intelligence office located Khanewal road on December 17.

Director Intelligence region Multan region Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Abdul Qayyum, Superintendent Muhammad Saleem and in-charge ware house Muhammad Yunis would supervise the auction process.

Earlier, Custom Intelligence and Investigation wing of the local region had seized as many as 13 luxury vehicles worth Rs. 240 millions along with miscellaneous goods including dry milk, charcoal, medicines, cigarettes etc from Sadiq Abad, Multan and DG Khan regions with further investigation was underway.