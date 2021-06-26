UrduPoint.com
Auction Of Water Passages Linking With Chenab River Completed In Muzaffargah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:29 PM

The local district government has completed auction of water passages linking with Chenab river here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The local district government has completed auction of water passages linking with Chenab river here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Jam Aftab Hussain said that it had led to increase government's revenue tremendously.

He said auction of Patan Targran placed in Rangpur tehsil linking to river Chenab was accomplished with Rs.1,950,000.

He said auction of canal passage passing through Pattan Rung Pur accomplished with Rs.

3,000,000, while Rs. 4850000 was collected from auction of passage placed at Patan Ganga.

He said auction of passages which are passing across Patan Gatoi widely known as Khiji Walla, Hamad Pur and Rajay Pur could not be held as yet.

"Some of the auctions which remained incomplete, would be advertised later adding he said all those auctions would be completed through an open bid, and entire procedure would be finalized on merit", concluded ADC Jam Aftab.

