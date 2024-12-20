Auction Process Of 268 Lands Begins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
The Board of Revenue (BOR) has started the auction process of a total of 268 lands, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed told APP on Frida
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The board of Revenue (BOR) has started the auction process of a total of 268 lands, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed told APP on Friday.
It is worth mentioning here that the Board of Revenue will auction about 200 million properties and government lands in various districts of the province. The auction process will be completed in various districts of the province by January 2, Nabil added.
The Board will auction 21 properties worth more than Rs.100 million in various districts including Lahore and in addition, about 247 government lands will also be auctioned in various other districts. He said the bidding for the auction will be done under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioners and members of the Board of Revenue in the respective districts and the bidder will be required to deposit 5 percent of the total value of the land as a security deposit to participate in the bidding.
The successful bidder will be required to deposit 25 percent of the total price to the District Action Committees (DAC) within 7 days, Nabil Javed informed.
He said the security deposit of any bidder who fails to deposit 25 percent of the total price will be forfeited, adding that members of the Board of Revenue would monitor the auction process to ensure it is fair and transparent. He instructed that advertisements for the auction should be displayed in the relevant tehsil offices.
Recent Stories
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community19 minutes ago
-
Gov't firmly believes in political dialogue to resolve issues: Law Advisor3 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council3 minutes ago
-
Police ensuring foolproof security on Christmas: IG Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of PTI leader, others3 minutes ago
-
Sindh excise minister hints early launch of online fee submission system3 minutes ago
-
UNODC delegation discusses policing reforms, collaboration with IGP2 minutes ago