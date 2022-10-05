Auction yard to be constructed in vegetable market: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said an auction yard shed and drains will be constructed in the new Vegetable and Fruit Market at a cost of 61 million rupees.

He stated this while reviewing the auction process of potato, onion and tomato during his visit to the Vegetable and Fruit Market, Aimenabad Road, on Wednesday.

Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Watto and Operation Manager Solid Waste Management Company Agha Dawood were also present.

He said first of all, a shed would be constructed at the auction yard allocated for potatoes, onions and tomatoes at a cost of 33.5 million rupees while 27.5 million rupees will be spent on the construction of drains for drainage.

Later, the deputy commissioner reviewed sanitation services and cleanliness in variousareas, including Aimenabad Road, Circular Road, Muslim Bazzar and Rangpura.