UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auctioning Of Nawaz Sharif’s Seized Sheikhupura Property Is Underway

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:18 PM

Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura property is underway

A man namely Ashraf reached the spot and claimed that the land being auctioned is his ownership.

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) In compliance of the orders of an accountability court, the process of auctioning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura property is underway.

The process of auction commence at Rs7 million per acre while the 88-Kanal land of the ex-premier was being sold as a recovery in the Toshakhana reference. According to the reports, the first man interested in the bidding submitted Rs1 million cheque to the auction committee as a call deposit.

The auction is currently underway at the Municipal Hall of Sheikhupura under the supervision of the additional DC.

A man namely Ashraf claimed that the land being auctioned also reached the municipal hall, saying that he had bought the land and the matter is currently undertrial in the civil court.

On Wednesday, the IHC had rejected former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s petitions seeking court directives for stopping the auction of his properties. A (IHC) division comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood had declared the ousted prime minister’s petitions inadmissible.

The court had directed the petitioner to approach the concerned forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Sheikhupura Islamabad High Court Muslim Million Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

19 minutes ago

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches i ..

40 minutes ago

China's box office welcomes new billion-yuan film

56 seconds ago

Biden’s plan in U.S. likely to encourage Middle ..

49 minutes ago

100 celebratory activities to be organized to mark ..

57 seconds ago

German, Slovak, Czech Foreign Ministers Paying Vis ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.