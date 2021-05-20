Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura property is underway

(@fidahassanain)

A man namely Ashraf reached the spot and claimed that the land being auctioned is his ownership.

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) In compliance of the orders of an accountability court, the process of auctioning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura property is underway.

The process of auction commence at Rs7 million per acre while the 88-Kanal land of the ex-premier was being sold as a recovery in the Toshakhana reference. According to the reports, the first man interested in the bidding submitted Rs1 million cheque to the auction committee as a call deposit.

The auction is currently underway at the Municipal Hall of Sheikhupura under the supervision of the additional DC.

A man namely Ashraf claimed that the land being auctioned also reached the municipal hall, saying that he had bought the land and the matter is currently undertrial in the civil court.

On Wednesday, the IHC had rejected former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s petitions seeking court directives for stopping the auction of his properties. A (IHC) division comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood had declared the ousted prime minister’s petitions inadmissible.

The court had directed the petitioner to approach the concerned forum.