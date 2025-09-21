Audience key to reviving family-friendly theatre culture: Inaam Khan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Acclaimed artist and dramatist Inaam Khan has said that only the audience itself can become the true agent of change in restoring a congenial environment in theatres and bringing estranged families back to enjoy decent stage dramas.

In an interview with APP on Sunday, Inaam Khan lamented the lack of audience intervention when actors resort to indecent or objectionable language during performances. "Instead of objecting, people often cheer such behavior. If audiences began to protest against inappropriate content, stage dramas would naturally evolve into more family-friendly productions," he said.

Reflecting on the state of the theatre, he noted that significant decline began when the art form was shifted from the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Arts Council to the control of the Home Department and District Coordination Officers (DCOs).

Inaam Khan also pointed out that the rise of television and social media has contributed to the decline in theatre attendance. “People now prefer to stay indoors for entertainment, which has further distanced them from live performances,” he observed.

In response to a question, Inaam praised legendary comedians, stating, "Charlie Chaplin lives on through his timeless performances. Similarly, Pakistan's own Munawwar Zarif was the Asian Charlie Chaplin, whose comedy remains unmatched."

He further lauded the versatility of iconic comedian Lehari Sahib, saying, "Lehari had a 3D style of comedy even before 3D was invented. He was a guiding star for generations of Pakistani comedians.

" He contrasted past performers like Munawwar Zarif, Rengeela, Nanha, and Ali Ejaz—who relied heavily on expressions and body language—with many of today’s comedians who "depend solely on dialogue, often lacking depth in performance."

Speaking about the shift of artists from theatre to television, Inaam said, “TV provides a better environment and timely payments, which is why many performers have transitioned to current affairs programs.” He credited renowned broadcaster Nizam Din Sahib with pioneering this trend, and legendary actor Sohail Ahmad with popularizing it on television.

Inaam also commented on national issues, saying artists have been actively participating in fundraising efforts for the construction of dams. He suggested that expanding the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax net could significantly ease the burden of fundraising for national development projects.

Discussing the future of the film industry, he stated, “If Karachi’s investors and Lahore’s technicians join hands, Pakistan’s film industry could see rapid progress.”

Responding to a question about the decline of Pakistani cinema, Inaam said one of the key reasons was the exit of educated directors like Nazarul islam and Riaz Shah from the industry. “They left when unqualified assistants took over as directors, contributing to the industry's downfall,” he remarked.

He concluded by noting that even India’s entertainment industry has learned a great deal from Pakistani artists.