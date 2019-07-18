UrduPoint.com
Audiences Enjoy Pahari Folklore Of Kashmir At Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:56 PM

Audiences enjoy Pahari folklore of Kashmir at Lok Virsa

People hailing from Kashmir in twin cities Thursday enjoyed the Pahari Folklore of Kashmir presented at the 8th session of Lok Baithak held at Lok Virsa by its research section

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :People hailing from Kashmir in twin cities Thursday enjoyed the Pahari Folklore of Kashmir presented at the 8th session of Lok Baithak held at Lok Virsa by its research section.

Researcher, writer Malik Bashir Murad and columnist, producer Ishtiaq Ahmed Atish apprised the audiences on the Pahari folklore and language while Amjad Butt a folk singer from Kotli enthralled the audience with Pahari folk tunes from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the main purpose of sessions of Lok Baithak was to revive the traditional informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities.

She said with such social gatherings, Lok Virsa aimed to highlight the culture, art and crafts of all cultural entities of Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and sought to give everyone equal representation at the national level.

Lok Baithaks, in earlier times, were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of associationalism, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing and above all hub of promotion of art and culture in the general communities.

One of the participants, Muneeba from Neelum Valley, said, "Being at this event made me realize the value of rich cultural heritage of Kashmir which you often miss while living in an urban city like Islamabad".

She said these Baithaks at Lok Virsa truly represents the cultural identity of the people of hailing from different cultural backgrounds. "This program is open to all sorts of audience from multiple ethnicities that makes it unique social event", she added.

