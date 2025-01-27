Audiences Losing Interest In Serious Content, Says Drama Writer Arshad Chahal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Renowned drama writer Arshad Chahal has expressed concern that audiences are losing interest in serious content that focuses on societal issues.
Talking to APP on Monday, Arshad said that Iranian tv content is strong and has yet to gain popularity in the Pakistani industry.
He observed that audiences want to escape their problems and watch luxurious lifestyles on screen. However, he stressed that television's role is not only to entertain but also to inform and educate people.
Sharing his career journey, he stated that he started by writing a Punjabi novel, "Cheerhan Di Chaan", which was later dramatized by Pakistan Television (PTV). His novel earned him the Masood Khaddar Posh Award and Warish Shah Award from the academy of Letters, he added.
Arshad Chahal highlighted that writing a drama is a serious task that requires extensive homework.
He explained that writers must first decide on a subject, such as comedy or social issues and then develop a storyline with character details.
He noted that a writer can condense a story into a 50-minute episode or expand it into multiple episodes by adding character details and events.
Arshad Chahal differentiated between drama serials, which follow a story and soap operas, which focus on character development. He praised ptv for always following the story and concluding dramas in 13 episodes.
Commenting on Turkish plays, Arshad Chahal said that initial productions like "Fatima Gul" and "Ishq e Mamnu" were outstanding, but later soap serials had unnecessary details.
He advocated for the production of dramas that tackle societal issues, behaviors and solutions, stressing the need for responsible storytelling.
Recent Stories
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 200 emergencies last week5 minutes ago
-
Audiences losing interest in serious content, says drama writer Arshad Chahal5 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Project a game-changer for Balochistan: CM Sarfraz Bugti5 minutes ago
-
ECP restores membership of 23 lawmakers15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest murderer15 minutes ago
-
Convoy of 70 vehicles departs for Parachinar with essential supplies15 minutes ago
-
Pervez Khattak set to reenter politics, announces rally on February 2245 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspects, recover illegal weapons in Kassowal45 minutes ago
-
PM directs Railways to provide better travel facilities through PPP model45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan45 minutes ago
-
KP CM calls for engaging Ulemas, public in anti terrorism measures55 minutes ago
-
The rise of digital queens: women dominate online business scene55 minutes ago