Audio Clip Exposes Conspiracy Against Nawaz, Maryam: Shehbaz Sharif

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:12 PM

Audio clip exposes conspiracy against Nawaz, Maryam: Shehbaz Sharif

The PML-N President says that it is a pre-planned scheme to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for from taking part in political activities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22n, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has said that the audio of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has exposed conspiracy against party spremo Nawaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it was pre-planned scheme to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz far from political activities. He said that it was now time to right that wrongs and to get rid of the incumbent government.

The PML-N Chief said that the whole nation was waiting for the justice to be served.

It may be mentioned that an audio clip which was attributed to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar which went viral on social media and in whatsapp groups. In the audio clip, the ex-CJP had allegedly gave directions to some unidentified person to sentence Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

However, former CJP Saqib Nisar rejected the audio call, terming it as fabricated. He said that he had never talked to anyone on the phone on this issue like that. He stated that such things were being made to carry out my deliberate character assassination.

