Audio leak case: indictment of KP CM delayed again, next hearing on Sept 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The indictment proceedings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case have once again been postponed.

The case was fixed for hearing on September 6 before Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah. However, due to the public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the hearing could not take place.

The court has now adjourned the case until September 29 and directed Gandapur to appear in person on the next date.

The audio leak case against the Chief Minister was registered at Sangjhani Police Station in Islamabad. Proceedings regarding framing of charges have been delayed multiple times, with the court stressing the need for Gandapur’s presence at the upcoming hearing.

This case remains under trial, with the next session expected to decide on formal indictment.