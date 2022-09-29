PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday said that alleged audio leak conversation of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has exposed his greed and desperation for power.

Talking to APP, he said that Imran Khan has nothing to do with truth, honesty and morality, adding recent audio leak has further revealed his greed in the eyes of public.

He said that government official was talking about false minutes of the meeting in the audio leak to which self-proclaimed champion of morality agreed.

He said that former prime minister rejected by people was now caught in his own trap.

He said that a regime change conspiracy was created by him to mislead the nation, adding his sole objective is grabbing power for which he can go to any extent.

Aimal Wali said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reject PTI in by-elections as now they have realized real face of Imran Khan and his political designs.