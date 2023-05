Audio leak of Indian journalists exposes facts behind Kashmiri 's killing in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A leaked audio call between Munish Sharma, an Indian journalist, asking one of his subordinates to distort facts about the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah who died in police custody on April 27, has exposed Indian brutalities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, in the audio leak, Shrama could be heard directing Balkar Singh from Amar Ujala Newspaper, Samba, about filing of a news story to cover up the incident.

Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, was arrested on April 21 for interrogation by the Indian police on suspicion of his links with Poonch attack in which several Indian soldiers were killed, was briefly released and then summoned up for interrogation on April 26, but he died in mysterious circumstances.

Locals of Mendhar area blocked the road in protest over his death.

India-based web portal The Wire said wrote that exposing the plan to cover up the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain was a big success of Pakistani intelligence agency.

The portal admitted that Pakistani intelligence agencies have the full capability to foil the designs of the enemy on its own soil.

According to the Wire, an Indian news outlet, the family of a 48-year-old man, who died after being named as a suspect in the Poonch attack case, has dubbed the magisterial probe ordered by the puppet IIOJK administration as an "official cover-up".

Seeking a judicial probe into the death of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, his family alleged that the order of the magisterial inquiry was "full of discrepancies".

A video on Mukhtiar's phone showed him speaking incoherently and breaking down multiple times while alleging that he, his family, and the neighbours were subjected to torture in the aftermath of the attack.