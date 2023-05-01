UrduPoint.com

Audio Leak Of Indian Journalists Exposes Facts Behind Kashmiri 's Killing In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Audio leak of Indian journalists exposes facts behind Kashmiri 's killing in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A leaked audio call between Munish Sharma, an Indian journalist, asking one of his subordinates to distort facts about the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah who died in police custody on April 27, has exposed Indian brutalities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, in the audio leak, Shrama could be heard directing Balkar Singh from Amar Ujala Newspaper, Samba, about filing of a news story to cover up the incident.

Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, was arrested on April 21 for interrogation by the Indian police on suspicion of his links with Poonch attack in which several Indian soldiers were killed, was briefly released and then summoned up for interrogation on April 26, but he died in mysterious circumstances.

Locals of Mendhar area blocked the road in protest over his death.

India-based web portal The Wire said wrote that exposing the plan to cover up the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain was a big success of Pakistani intelligence agency.

The portal admitted that Pakistani intelligence agencies have the full capability to foil the designs of the enemy on its own soil.

According to the Wire, an Indian news outlet, the family of a 48-year-old man, who died after being named as a suspect in the Poonch attack case, has dubbed the magisterial probe ordered by the puppet IIOJK administration as an "official cover-up".

Seeking a judicial probe into the death of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, his family alleged that the order of the magisterial inquiry was "full of discrepancies".

A video on Mukhtiar's phone showed him speaking incoherently and breaking down multiple times while alleging that he, his family, and the neighbours were subjected to torture in the aftermath of the attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Protest Police Road Died Jammu Man April Samba Bank Limited Family Media From

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

10 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

34 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

1 hour ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

2 hours ago
 President, PM stress upon protecting rights of lab ..

President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.