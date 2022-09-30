UrduPoint.com

Audio Leaks Become Top Trend On Twitter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

The Social media users are making interesting comments on the subject matter, suggesting the state authorities indirectly to take steps for security of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Audio leaks with hashtag have become top trend, with social media users making interest posts.

The trend has highlighted the significance for cyber security, and indirectly urged the state authorities to take steps to stop breach of privacy.

The audio leaks have become top trend after privacy of the PM house and senior political figures like former Prime Minister Imran Khan was breached.

Here you can see what the social media users are saying about audio leaks:

China has strong cyber security as they have their own search engine and communication system like WeChat.

The US have its own system of cyber security. The developed nations have set up their own systems to maintain cyber security.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Top

Recent Stories

realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

12 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

17 minutes ago
 Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologiz ..

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

2 hours ago
 Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA ..

Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Valu ..

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.