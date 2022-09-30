Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Social media users are making interesting comments on the subject matter, suggesting the state authorities indirectly to take steps for security of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Audio leaks with hashtag have become top trend, with social media users making interest posts.

The trend has highlighted the significance for cyber security, and indirectly urged the state authorities to take steps to stop breach of privacy.

The audio leaks have become top trend after privacy of the PM house and senior political figures like former Prime Minister Imran Khan was breached.

Here you can see what the social media users are saying about audio leaks:

China has strong cyber security as they have their own search engine and communication system like WeChat.

The US have its own system of cyber security. The developed nations have set up their own systems to maintain cyber security.