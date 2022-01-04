Audio leaks expose real face of PML-N leadership: Dr Shahzad Waseem

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Tuesday said the audio leaks have exposed the real face of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leadership before the nation

Speaking in the Senate, he said that the Pakistani nation has strong memory and would not forget what the PML-N did with the country. The nation was also well aware about the character assassination of their opponents particularly late Benazir Bhutto by PML-N leadership during their first tenure. The PML-N leadership should seek apology for their past actions, he added.

Referring to the leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz and the then information minister Pervaiz Rashid, he said that the audio has a solid proof that how the media was being managed by PML-N government. How and in what capacity, a daughter of former prime minister was running a media cell from PM House, he questioned.

Dr Shahzad said the audio also narrated mindset of PML-N leadership which was a shameful act. PML-N always indulged in "Lafafa journalism" and strangulated the voice of free media in the country, he added.