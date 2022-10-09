Audio leaks exposes Imran Khan: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said on Sunday that audio leaks exposed the real face of Imran Khan before the people.

Talking to journalists here at electronic media club, he said that conversation in audio leaks had brought the truth before the public, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party already knew that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan always tell lies.

He further said the previous government of Tehreek-e-Insaf had brought the country close to bankruptcy, due to which, Pakistan's big political parties jointly decided to bring no-confidence motion in the parliament.

The Special Assistant said that there would be a significant reduction in inflation by December, while the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was striving hard to resolve other problems.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was trying elevate the image of Pakistan by visiting the whole world. '' Pakistan Peoples Party has never played the blame game and never will do," he added.

To a query about general election, Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said that election would be held on scheduled time and Pakistan Peoples Party would participate in the election.

He said that for the development of the country, it was necessary to establish industry in the country and increase the production, and for this purpose all resources were being utilized.

Later, media club Chairman Nadeem Khan and President Saif Khan presented an honoraryshield to Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi.