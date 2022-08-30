UrduPoint.com

Audio Leaks: FIR Sought Against Shaukat Tarin For Attempting To Sabotage IMF Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Audio leaks: FIR sought against Shaukat Tarin for attempting to sabotage IMF deal

The Rawalpindi Chapter of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) youth wing on Tuesday organized a protest demonstration outside the Liaquat Bagh against the audio leaks of the former finance advisor Shaukat Tarin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chapter of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) youth wing on Tuesday organized a protest demonstration outside the Liaquat Bagh against the audio leaks of the former finance advisor Shaukat Tarin.

The protesters demanded the government to lodge an FIR against Shaukat Tarin and the provincial finance ministers of Punjab and KPK for trying to sabotage the interest of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President Youth wing Syed Atif Shah termed the statement of Tarin against the integrity of the country and said that Tarin's directions to provincial finance ministers to cause jeopardy to the International Monetary Fund deal was like conspiring against the the national interest of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shaukat Tarin Rawalpindi Bagh FIR Muslim Government

Recent Stories

20th CPC National Congress proposed to be held on ..

20th CPC National Congress proposed to be held on Oct 16

3 minutes ago
 Floods caused Rs 98 billion loss to Balochistan's ..

Floods caused Rs 98 billion loss to Balochistan's Agriculture Sector

3 minutes ago
 Private firms asked to submit cleaning report on d ..

Private firms asked to submit cleaning report on daily basis

3 minutes ago
 Delegation meets Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez El ..

Delegation meets Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

3 minutes ago
 JV teacher appointed on Ombudsman directives

JV teacher appointed on Ombudsman directives

5 minutes ago
 Google Play Holds Up Approval of App for Trump's T ..

Google Play Holds Up Approval of App for Trump's Truth Social - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.