Audio leaks: FIR sought against Shaukat Tarin for attempting to sabotage IMF deal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chapter of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) youth wing on Tuesday organized a protest demonstration outside the Liaquat Bagh against the audio leaks of the former finance advisor Shaukat Tarin.

The protesters demanded the government to lodge an FIR against Shaukat Tarin and the provincial finance ministers of Punjab and KPK for trying to sabotage the interest of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President Youth wing Syed Atif Shah termed the statement of Tarin against the integrity of the country and said that Tarin's directions to provincial finance ministers to cause jeopardy to the International Monetary Fund deal was like conspiring against the the national interest of Pakistan.