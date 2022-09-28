Audio leaks must be taken seriously: Pir Sabir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) Senator Pir Sabir Shah said on Thursday that audio leaks should taken as a serious issue as it was a matter of national security.

Talking to ptv news, he said that a special committee had also been constituted to prob the issue .

PML-N, he said always tried to get country out of difficult time and Senator Ishaq Dar is an experienced politician and would steer it out of crisis as a finance minister.

He said ,"our party believes that Dar would improve country's financial health as it was party's priority to extend relief to the poor segment of the society.

The party's prime objective was country's development and people's welfare.

zkz-shz