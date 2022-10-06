Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister says PTI Chairman played with the national interests and hurt the country's relationship with the outside world which the present government is trying to repair and improve.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says recent audio leaks regarding Cipher have exposed the true face of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before the nation.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said it was the PTI Chairman who played with the national interests and hurt the country's relationship with the outside world which the present government is trying to repair and improve.

Prime Minister said the coalition government stands vindicated in its stance.

Strongly criticizing the PTI Chairman, Shehbaz Sharif regretted that baseless allegations were levelled against our constitutional struggle. He also made it clear that the government has no role in the audio leaks.

Prime Minister said government has spent almost one hundred billion rupees for the relief and assistance of the flood affected people.

He said under BISP, sixty billion rupees have already been spent.

Billions of rupees have been spent for the provision of blankets, tents, food packages and other items to the flood victims.

Prime Minister said China has provided ninety million Dollars for the flood victims while other countries including the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Japan have also come forward for the assistance of the flood affected people.

He said Federal and provincial governments as well as other institutions are strenuously working to extend relief to the flood victims. He however regretted that the PTI Chairman is trying to create hurdles in the way of assistance pouring in from abroad.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said Islamabad High Court has given clean chit to Maryam Nawaz on merit. He said Maryam Nawaz appeared before the courts for four years and also faced imprisonment with Nawaz Sharif.