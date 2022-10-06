UrduPoint.com

Audio Leaks On ‘Cipher’ Exposed True Face Of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

The Prime Minister says PTI Chairman played with the national interests and hurt the country's relationship with the outside world which the present government is trying to repair and improve.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says recent audio leaks regarding Cipher have exposed the true face of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before the nation.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said it was the PTI Chairman who played with the national interests and hurt the country's relationship with the outside world which the present government is trying to repair and improve.

Prime Minister said the coalition government stands vindicated in its stance.

Strongly criticizing the PTI Chairman, Shehbaz Sharif regretted that baseless allegations were levelled against our constitutional struggle. He also made it clear that the government has no role in the audio leaks.

Prime Minister said government has spent almost one hundred billion rupees for the relief and assistance of the flood affected people.

He said under BISP, sixty billion rupees have already been spent.

Billions of rupees have been spent for the provision of blankets, tents, food packages and other items to the flood victims.

Prime Minister said China has provided ninety million Dollars for the flood victims while other countries including the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Japan have also come forward for the assistance of the flood affected people.

He said Federal and provincial governments as well as other institutions are strenuously working to extend relief to the flood victims. He however regretted that the PTI Chairman is trying to create hurdles in the way of assistance pouring in from abroad.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said Islamabad High Court has given clean chit to Maryam Nawaz on merit. He said Maryam Nawaz appeared before the courts for four years and also faced imprisonment with Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Flood China UAE Japan Saudi Arabia Islamabad High Court From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

2 hours ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

4 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.