Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing notice to summon Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural has put off further hearing till Dec 19 on plea moved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenging inquiry of the FIA in audio leaks on Cypher.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday barred Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) from executing notice to summon PTI Chairman Imran Khan in case related to audio leaks on cyber that went viral on the social media.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural passed the order on petition moved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Advocate Salman Safdar represented Imran Khan before the court.

Earlier, the court removed the Registrar Office’s objection on the petition of Imran Khan regarding jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court, and directed the registrar office to fix the plea for hearing.

Later, as the hearing commenced, Justice Ghural asked the petitioner’s lawyer, “ has the issue of leaks been investigation as how these audios were leaked to the social media?,”. On it, Advocate Safdar responded, “ It is not known yet,”. At this, the judge remarked that it should be investigated.

The petitioner’s lawyer apprised the court that Imran Khan’s petition in this regard was already pending in the top court.

Justice Ghural questioned: “Has everyone been included in the audio leaks case inquiry or is it just Imran Khan who is being investigated?,”.

The lawyer submitted that the FIA was being used to pursue politically-motivated cases.

“We request the court to take notice of this mala fide intent,” pleaded Khan’s counsel, pointing out that they had fear of an FIR in this matter.

He asked the court to suspend the FIA’s last notice, arguing that the agency was not authorized to take such action.

A law officer who was representing the federation, however, said that the FIA should be summoned to the court in this matter.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ghurral stopped the FIA from executing the notice to Imran Khan and put off further hearing till Dec 19.

Earlier, Imran Khan had challenged the inquiry initiated by the FIA through a writ petition and submitted that it was illegal, unlawful and without any authority and jurisdiction. Imran Khan made the interior secretary, FIA director general and head of the inquiry team as respondents in his plea.

The petition came after the federal cabinet took notice of the audio leaks on September 30 and formed a committee to investigate the content of the audio leaks.

Earlier, the audios allegedly featuring Imran Khan and others had gone viral on the social media.