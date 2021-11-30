UrduPoint.com

Audio Tap, A Tactic To Delay Accountability Process Against PML-N Leadership: Dr Shahbaz

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Audio tap, a tactic to delay accountability process against PML-N leadership: Dr Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was playing tactics through audio and video taps to delay the accountability process.

Political gimmicks played by the PML-N on different occasions were aimed at pressurizing the courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on irregularities in distribution of official ads, he said the PML-N government adopted the favoritism in the distribution of ads among the media houses.

The PML-N, he said, had disbursed a huge amount of public money to the media for personal gains during its tenure.

Possession of flats in London and other illegal assets had exposed Maryam Nawaz before the nation, he said.

Lauding the efforts of present government against corruption, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting alone against the mafia.

He said the PTI government was determined to eliminate the corruption from the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Money Muslim Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas ..

Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas Exports in 6 Years in 2021

1 minute ago
 Institutions morality damaged for personal gains i ..

Institutions morality damaged for personal gains in PML-N tenures: Aliya

1 minute ago
 Development of COVID Vaccine Against Omicron Strai ..

Development of COVID Vaccine Against Omicron Strain to Take 10 Days - Gamaleya I ..

1 minute ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Situation on Belarusia ..

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Situation on Belarusian-Polish Border

1 minute ago
 29 criminals held with contraband

29 criminals held with contraband

1 minute ago
 Saudi Aramco Awards Contracts Worth $10 Billion fo ..

Saudi Aramco Awards Contracts Worth $10 Billion for Gas Project in Jafurah Field

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.