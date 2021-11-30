Audio tap, a tactic to delay accountability process against PML-N leadership: Dr Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was playing tactics through audio and video taps to delay the accountability process.

Political gimmicks played by the PML-N on different occasions were aimed at pressurizing the courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on irregularities in distribution of official ads, he said the PML-N government adopted the favoritism in the distribution of ads among the media houses.

The PML-N, he said, had disbursed a huge amount of public money to the media for personal gains during its tenure.

Possession of flats in London and other illegal assets had exposed Maryam Nawaz before the nation, he said.

Lauding the efforts of present government against corruption, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting alone against the mafia.

He said the PTI government was determined to eliminate the corruption from the society.