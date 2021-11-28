Audio/video leaks inventors want to hide their corruption: Hasaan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesman Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that audio and video leaks for political interests is an old tradition being used for years.

Ironically the inventors of such tactics are always afraid to take these leaks into the courtroom because they can't prove them. All they want to make hue and cry in the cover of these videos to hide their corruption but they are unable to do so. He said that these audio and videos come from the same foundry and the masterpieces of the same artist.

Addressing a media training workshop for girl students of various educational institutions and talking to journalists at a local hotel, Hasaan Khawar said that one can also call it 'Ittefaq'.

He said that these people pressurize others for their vested political interests and they are not ashamed for putting national honour at risk. These people can do anything for entering and prolonging their stay in the corridors of power. Unfortunately, they consider the country a political theatre and play their role according to their interests. In case of a clash of their interests, they separated and start attacking on institutions and personalities and blackmail them. He said that polio affected politics will be eradicated from the province.

Hasaan Khawar further stated that it is very important for people to understand the script of political theatre.

In response of a reporter's question, he said that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure transparency in NA-133 elections.

Earlier in his address, Hassan Khawar encouraged the students and said that they have an important role to play in the media industry. He said that freedom of expression is utmost necessary for the development of any country and considers oxygen for society in democracies. He termed it a wrong perception that there is no freedom of expression in Pakistan. He said that no other country has that much freedom which is being practiced in Pakistan. The numbers of print, electronic, social and digital media reflects the freedom of expression in Pakistan. He said that more than 40 national and100 private tv channels, 1500 newspapers and journals as well as social and digital media are freely reporting in Pakistan without any interference. Journalists are also secure here in Pakistan, said SACM.

While counselling the students, he said that in their professional life, they should differentiate between criticism and humiliation and should not become the part of humiliating someone and propagation of fake news.

Hasaan Khawar further said that the government is establishing 15 new hospitals, 21 universities, four dams and nine underground rainwater storage tanks.