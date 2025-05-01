Audit & accounts association focused on upholding legal and financial accountability mechanisms in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) President of the All Pakistan Audit and Accounts Combined Association as well as the Accountant General Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haider Ali Khan, urged the KP government to withdraw the notification issued on April 17 regarding the removal of Federal representatives and divisional accounts officers from the Communication and Works (C&W) Department of the province.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, along with the presence of association officials including Malik Akhtar Hussain, Raziq Ahmed Mehr, Muhammad Naeem Janjua, Muhammad Asghar and others, he emphasised that being a non-political association, it was only focused on upholding legal and financial accountability mechanisms, said a press release on Wednesday.

He accused the provincial authorities of sidelining federal officials and replacing them with personnel from the provincial finance department as an attempt to undermine the transparency.

“The notification issued by the KP government is a clear attempt to end federal oversight,” he said. He asserted that under the constitution, financial monitoring institutions, including audit and accounts, fall under the federation’s purview. He revealed the financial irregularities amounting to Rs40 billion in the Upper Kohistan division of the C&W Department. He demanded the KP authorities to withdrawal the notification, otherwise they hold the protest against it.