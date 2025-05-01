- Home
- Pakistan
- Audit & accounts association focused on upholding legal and financial accountability mechanisms in K ..
Audit & Accounts Association Focused On Upholding Legal And Financial Accountability Mechanisms In KP
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) President of the All Pakistan Audit and Accounts Combined Association as well as the Accountant General Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haider Ali Khan, urged the KP government to withdraw the notification issued on April 17 regarding the removal of Federal representatives and divisional accounts officers from the Communication and Works (C&W) Department of the province.
Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, along with the presence of association officials including Malik Akhtar Hussain, Raziq Ahmed Mehr, Muhammad Naeem Janjua, Muhammad Asghar and others, he emphasised that being a non-political association, it was only focused on upholding legal and financial accountability mechanisms, said a press release on Wednesday.
He accused the provincial authorities of sidelining federal officials and replacing them with personnel from the provincial finance department as an attempt to undermine the transparency.
“The notification issued by the KP government is a clear attempt to end federal oversight,” he said. He asserted that under the constitution, financial monitoring institutions, including audit and accounts, fall under the federation’s purview. He revealed the financial irregularities amounting to Rs40 billion in the Upper Kohistan division of the C&W Department. He demanded the KP authorities to withdrawal the notification, otherwise they hold the protest against it.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Audit & accounts association focused on upholding legal and financial accountability mechanisms in K ..7 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif warns India of consequences over aggression7 minutes ago
-
NDMA urges caution as widespread rains, hailstorms expected earlier May7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will respond united to Indian aggression: Rana Sanaullah7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri7 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ for continuation of lawyers' role to ensure speedy, inexpensive justice to the people17 minutes ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..41 minutes ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert39 minutes ago
-
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires39 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crackdown arrests 6, including declared criminals39 minutes ago
-
ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case1 hour ago