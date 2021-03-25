UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Audit Authorities Asked To Focus Performance, Avoid Audit Paras Lacking Financial Benefits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:17 PM

Audit authorities asked to focus performance, avoid audit paras lacking financial benefits

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday asked high ups concerned with audit and accounts to focus their performance and avoid audit paras that devoid any financial benefit to public exchequer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday asked high ups concerned with audit and accounts to focus their performance and avoid audit paras that devoid any financial benefit to public exchequer.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Idrees and attended by MPA, Inayat Ullah and concerned officials of Food, Law, Finance, Accounts and Audit departments. The meeting was held to dispose audit paras relating to anomalies in Food Department.

Participants expressed satisfaction over recovery process and referred cases of fiscal irregularities to concerned sub committees for verification. The committee asked audit and accounts officials to avoid audit paras that have no financial benefits and waste time and energy of government departments.

The committee expressed satisfaction over recovery ratios of Food Department and lauded its efforts to increase supply of wheat in the province and to normalize rate of the commodity during upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The audit authorities are custodians of public money and they must endeavor with ultimate goal of preventing fiscal wastage and providing maximum relief to the poor masses, the meeting observed.

The committee also asked departments to expedite process of recoveries and decided to ensure two big recoveries from food contractor MS Evergreen Trading company including Rs 1.747m and Rs 1.359m due to decrease in transportation charges in Mardan and Malakand districts.

Food Department was also asked to pursue the case and ensure these recoveries immediately.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Company Mardan Malakand Money From Government Wheat Ramadan

Recent Stories

170km long Jeep race course ready for challenge: C ..

3 minutes ago

48 shopkeepers arrested, shops sealed over SOPs vi ..

3 minutes ago

UN allocates $14 million for Rohingya refugees lef ..

3 minutes ago

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.