Audit authorities asked to focus performance, avoid audit paras lacking financial benefits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday asked high ups concerned with audit and accounts to focus their performance and avoid audit paras that devoid any financial benefit to public exchequer.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Idrees and attended by MPA, Inayat Ullah and concerned officials of Food, Law, Finance, Accounts and Audit departments. The meeting was held to dispose audit paras relating to anomalies in Food Department.

Participants expressed satisfaction over recovery process and referred cases of fiscal irregularities to concerned sub committees for verification. The committee asked audit and accounts officials to avoid audit paras that have no financial benefits and waste time and energy of government departments.

The committee expressed satisfaction over recovery ratios of Food Department and lauded its efforts to increase supply of wheat in the province and to normalize rate of the commodity during upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The audit authorities are custodians of public money and they must endeavor with ultimate goal of preventing fiscal wastage and providing maximum relief to the poor masses, the meeting observed.

The committee also asked departments to expedite process of recoveries and decided to ensure two big recoveries from food contractor MS Evergreen Trading company including Rs 1.747m and Rs 1.359m due to decrease in transportation charges in Mardan and Malakand districts.

Food Department was also asked to pursue the case and ensure these recoveries immediately.