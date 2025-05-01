Audit Committee meeting of WSSC-DI Khan held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A meeting of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC-DIK) was held to discuss and review the financial matters of the company.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairperson Audit Committee, in which a detailed discussion was held on the audits conducted by the company so far and their results.

The meeting was attended by Chairman BoD WSSC Naimat Ullah Khan, Chief Executive Officer WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib, along with other board members and officials.

Suggestions for further improving the financial transparency, internal controls and accountability system were also considered in the meeting.

Effective measures were also suggested to improve the performance of services in various sectors so that the best services can be provided to the people.

The Board of Directors also considered the issues that are hindering the delivery of existing services in the city and discussed various strategies to resolve them.