The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) met in Gwadar on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Audit Committee of the board of Directors (BoD) of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) met in Gwadar on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by former caretaker provincial minister and president of Gwadar Economic forum Mir Naveed Kalmati which was attended by BBoIT Chief executive officer Farman Zarkoon and Director Board Syed Raza Hassan.

The meeting approved the last year's audited accounts approved by the SECP auditors and called for formulating a policy in the context of a new border crossing point (Gupat) between Pakistan and Iran to promote investment in the border area.

On this occasion, in view of the importance of Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port including the border. It was emphasized to set up an office of the BBoIT in Gwadar soon to facilitate the investors who want to invest in Gwadar and Free Zone.

It may be recalled that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Balochistan chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had approved the setting up of an office in Gwadar but due to coronavirus pandemic the project was delayed. After the establishment of offices in Islamabad and Karachi, progress would be made on the establishment of office in Gwadar.

Appreciating the functioning of the institution and the steps taken by the management to make it fruitful, the meeting said that the BBoIT has now become a fully functioning institution and has the capability to promote investment in the province and provide investor facilitation.